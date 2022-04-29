Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi supports sister-in-law Princess Eugenie following announcement

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a very supportive brother-in-law and didn't doubt one second to congratulate his wife Princess Beatrice's sister Eugenie as she celebrated big career news this week.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two shared a picture of Eugenie and friend Julia de Boinville and congratulated them both on launching their first podcast, which they named Floodlight.

"Congratulations @the_anti_slavery_collective," he wrote alongside the post shared on his Stories, which also included a direct link to listen to the first episode.

Princess Eugenie first announced the big news on Wednesday, by releasing the first of ten episodes.

Princess Beatrice and Edo travelled to Sweden this week

Over those episodes, which will be released every Wednesday, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter and Julia will speak to slavery survivors and campaigners and listeners will hear real stories from the people who prosecute, the people fighting for change and the brave testimony of a survivor.

The pair's first guest is Caroline Haughey OBE QC, a leading lawyer in modern slavery and trafficking in the UK. But during the next few months, listeners will also hear from Dame Emma Thompson, Wumi, a survivor of child labour and Ian Urbina, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist who has reported extensively on modern slavery at sea, amongst many more guests.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edo will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this summer

Edo's sweet message also comes a day after he and Princess Beatrice travelled to Sweden where they met with Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia for the launch of the World Dyslexia Assembly.

A photo of the two couples was posted to the Swedish royal family's official Instagram account, and Beatrice looked radiant in a long black floral and polka dot patterned dress while Edoardo was dapper as ever in a dark blue suit.

The caption read: "A special thank you to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, a longtime activist for dyslexic minds, and to her husband Edoardo for joining us."