Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's sweet gesture during Buckingham Palace visit

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie made a surprise visit to Buckingham Palace on the weekend. His mother Dara Huang revealed the trip on Instagram when she shared a picture outside of the iconic London building clutching a bunch of flower heads.

The pretty blooms were a present from her six-year-old son, and she captioned the snap: "My gift from Wolfie [love heart emojis]." This photo comes a few days after Wolfie and his mother appeared in a photoshoot together under a beautiful blossom tree.

The 39-year-old architect has shared custody of her son whom she shares with former fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Wolfie's mother Dara shared this sweet moment

In an exclusive video interview with HELLO!'s guest editor Giovanna Fletcher, for the Back to School digital issue, Beatrice referred to Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher, as her "bonus son".

It was while being quizzed on homeschooling that the Princess made the comment. "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia," she said.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

The royal has spoken out about her stepson

Beatrice and Edoardo now have a child of their own, baby Sienna, who was born last September.

While Princess Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, shares regular updates about her one-year-old son August on her personal Instagram page, Beatrice's account is private, and she rarely posts on Twitter so fans are yet to see her daughter.

Beatrice did reply to a fan message though with a very personal note. "We are so thankful to have welcomed this little person into our family. She is a little rockstar! With love, Beatrice, Edo, Wolfie & Sienna." So sweet!

