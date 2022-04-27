Prince Beatrice channels sister Eugenie with new look – did you spot the connection? The royal looked heavenly

Princess Beatrice delighted royal fans by wearing a dreamy floral as she stepped out to attend the World Dyslexia Assembly in Sweden. The event was held by the charity Made By Dyslexia, which has called for systemic change in how the condition is handled in schools and workplaces.

READ: Princess Beatrice looks so elegant in must-see floral dress

The Princess looked elegant in the sheer maxi dress that featured a romantic blue floral and polka dot print, long sleeves, a round neckline, a ruffled silhouette, and undergarment black slip. She teamed the number with some black point-toe heels to elevate the lovely look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte shares sweetest moment with Princess Beatrice

The mother-of-one wore her auburn hair down loose with a dramatic side-swept parting. She opted for a natural makeup concoction, consisting of flawless porcelain skin, subtle smokey eye and a brushed-up brow.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy rare day out together to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee

Fans noticed that Princess Beatrice's dress was nearly identical to one belonging to her younger sister Eugenie. Eugenie attended the Project 0 and Sky Ocean Rescue's 'Pass on Plastic' pop-up back in 2018 wearing a lookalike of the pretty dress, that featured a similar blue floral and polka dot print.

The photograph of the princess was shared by the official Instagram account of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofa, alongside the caption: "A special thank you to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, a longtime activist for dyslexic minds, and to her husband Edoardo for joining us."

The Princess looked pretty in florals

Princess Beatrice was one of the high-profile figures at the event who have dyslexia, which affects the way that people read and write.

The Queen's granddaughter was joined by other high-profile figures at the event

Beatrice was joined at the launch by Richard Branson, members of the Swedish royal family including Princess Sofia and her husband, Prince Carl Philip, who is also dyslexic.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Sofia smiled for the camera

The royal recently made another appearance wearing a sheer dress as she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a gothic sheer lace dress by Hill House.

Princess Eugenie wore a similar dress to her sister's

READ: Here's why Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is in Paris without her

Adding her go-to pair of Carvela T-bar heels, she wore her glossy tresses down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.