Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi delighted royal fans on Wednesday as they undertook their first official engagement as a couple.

The pair's visit was for a cause very close to their hearts as they travelled to Sweden, where they met with Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia for the launch of the World Dyslexia Assembly.

A photo of the two couples was posted to the Swedish royal family's official Instagram account, and Beatrice looked radiant in a long black floral and polka dot patterned dress while Edoardo was dapper as ever in a dark blue suit.

The caption read: "A special thank you to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, a longtime activist for dyslexic minds, and to her husband Edoardo for joining us."

Edoardo has attended family events such as weddings and funerals alongside his wife, and of course accompanied her to Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

The couple with the Swedish royals

However, this is the first time they have carried out an engagement without other family members and they have never before travelled abroad to meet another royal couple.

The event is very important to both royal duos, as both Beatrice and the Swedish prince have the condition. At the assembly, the charity Made By Dyslexia is calling for large-scale change into how the condition is handled in schools and workplaces.

Mum-of-one Beatrice has previously opened up about her experience of dyslexia in a heartfelt interview with Giovanna Fletcher for HELLO!'s Back to School digital issue last year.

Beatrice and Edoardo have been married since 2020

She said: "Honestly, what inspired me to talk about dyslexia the way that I have, is because I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis.

"Even referring to it as a diagnosis I feel does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have. And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, that is impactful, I think can really help everyone."

