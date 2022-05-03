Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee Her Majesty is an avid fan of horse racing

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby.

SEE: The Queen is all smiles in stunning unseen portrait to mark Platinum Jubilee

The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen speaks about how coronavirus affected her

Speaking to The Racing Post, he explained: "Following a setback last autumn, Reach For The Moon has been given all the time and care he requires in his training programme.

READ: Duchess of Cornwall set to make surprise appearance at special Platinum Jubilee event

SEE: The Queen's favourite brands to shop: From Fortnum & Mason to Barbour, John Lewis & MORE

"We had planned to run him in the Dante Stakes at York next week. However, in the best interests of [the] horse we have decided that this race is coming too soon for him. Consequently, he will not run in the Derby and will be pointed towards Royal Ascot."

Meanwhile, the Queen's other entrants, Educator and General Idea, were "scratched" off the entry list when the Jockey Club announced those in the running. Both of the horses were deemed to be long-shots at winning the race anyway.

Organisers are hoping that Her Majesty will be in attendance, but due to mobility issues, her official appearances are being decided by a case-by-case basis.

The Queen enjoys horse racing

The Epsom Derby will be honouring the Queen through a variety of ways during the event, which will be held during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

SHOP: Jubilee fashion ideas for women: red, white & blue styles from M&S, John Lewis, & more

MORE: The Queen's Jubilee plans confirmed - full details

If she attends, she will be greeted by a guard of honour of up to 40 jockeys who ride or have ridden her horses over the years at the Derby this year.

Also this year, in recognition of her contribution to the sport and her long association with The Derby, the Queen's Stand at Epsom Downs Racecourse will be permanently renamed The Queen Elizabeth II Stand ahead of the 243rd running of the Cazoo Derby.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.