The Queen offers incredible 'once in a lifetime' opportunity to royal fans: details The monarch is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee

An extraordinary experience is being offered to royal fans in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

MORE: The Queen's fitness secret: how her favourite hobby has kept her fit and well

Three of Her Majesty's horse training yards are opening their doors for a series of special tours in honour of the occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations programme in full

According to Royal Central, first to report the news, they belong to William Haggas, Michael Bell and John and Thady Gosden – some of the most eminent trainers in the world, who have achieved some 6,000 winner between them.

READ: The real reason the Queen celebrates two birthdays every year

GALLERY: Meet the Queen's inner circle of friends

In partnership with Discover Newmarket, they are offering a behind the scenes tour of their stables where The Queen has horses in training.

The Queen's love of horses is well-documented

After visiting the yard, the trainers will escort their guests to the famous Newmarket gallops to watch the horses exercise.

Discover Newmarket will then provide a guided tour of The National Stud, which will include a viewing of the stallions with Jon Grimwade LVO, former manager of The Royal Studs at Sandringham.

READ: The Queen's aide shares 'stress' of cutting the monarch's hair in lockdown

MORE: The Queen was left by herself after Prince Philip's funeral: 'No words were spoken'

The full day event concludes with a visit to the National Horseracing Museum, which was opened by the Queen in 2016, and is located on the original site of King Charles II's Palace and Stables.

The monarch owns an number of race horses

The Queen's passion for horses is well-documented – and unsurprisingly, the equestrian world is playing its part in her Jubilee celebrations.

The 96-year-old monarch will be greeted by a guard of honour of up to 40 jockeys who ride or have ridden her horses over the years at the Derby this year.

MORE: Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style this summer

Some of the world's best riders, past and present, will dress in her famous purple and gold silks to line up as she arrives at the historic event at Epsom Downs on June 4.

The equestrian world will also take part in the Jubilee celebrations

Among those taking part is four-time Derby winner Willie Carson, 79, who won The Oaks on Dunfermline for The Queen at Epsom Downs in 1977, her Silver Jubilee year. He said: "When you put The Queen's colours on, especially at Epsom, a jockey would grow six inches. The Queen is the most famous woman in the whole wide world, so you're privileged."

And John Reid, who rode for The Queen dozens of times in her famous silks, said of appearing in the guard of honour: "It'll be pretty special. It's something I'm looking forward to. I always come to The Derby anyway, but it's going to be a very special occasion this year."

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.