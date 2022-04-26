The Queen's Jubilee plans confirmed - full details

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee promises to be an exciting time for the nation, and we're certainly excited after more details were confirmed about her Jubilee Pageant.

The Pageant is set to take place on 5 June and will have huge stars like Ed Sheeran, Jeremy Irons, Bill Bailey, Gok Wan and even Basil Brush taking part. The Pageant itself is set to process along down The Mall to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne, with its organising committee having commissioned military personnel, performers, key workers and volunteers from across the UK to tell a four-part story.

It's estimated that the performance will be watched by around one billion people.

Also featuring amongst the 150 national treasures will be Sir Cliff Richard, Heston Blumenthal, Rosie Jones, Kadeena Cox, Alan Titchmarsh, James Martin, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Gary Lineker. They will be sat with 11-year-old Nandi Bushell, an activist and drummer who will be taking centre stage during the pageant.

The first act of the pageant will begin with the bell of Westminster Abbey being peeled as they were on the day of the Queen's coronation, before a 1,750-strong military parade will march.

The parade, which is expected to be one of the largest military spectacles in history, will also feature 200 horses, alongside soldiers from all over the Commonwealth.

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee featured a large-scale concert

It will also seek to highlight the work that key workers in the country play throughout our lives.

The second act, which will feature the 150 national treasures, will aim to highlight how British and Commonwealth creativity and culture has evolved throughout the Queen's reign.

The 1.5-kilometre procession will encompass 2,500 volunteers and members of the public, including a 99-year-old, and showcase defining moments of music trends, dance styles and fashion that defined the decades.

Special highlights will include an appearance from the Daleks, as well as a range of cars featured in the James Bond films, dating back to the 1960s.

Key moments of the Queen's life will be marked

The third act will be comprised of a 12-part play highlighting key moments of the Queen's life, as well as her personal interests.

Among the moments that will be featured are Her Majesty's marriage to her late husband, Prince Philip, as well as her coronation. It will also feature her love of animals with horses and corgis taking some central roles.

Expected show-stopping moments include a dragon statue larger than a double-decker bus from the Plymouth-based group Trigger, and a large oak tree which will have ribbons emerge from its branches as Maypole dancers surround the structure.

There will also be a mobile stage that will take the form of a deconstructed Union Jack. The piece will feature acrobats as well as some daring BMX riders that will jump onto nearby Land Rover driving alongside the stage.

The finale will pay tribute to the monarch with a gospel choir performing to the sounds of the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines. Members of the public viewing at home will be encouraged to join in, as the finale is led by Ed Sheeran.

