The Queen to miss all palace garden parties this spring The 96-year-old monarch is being selective about her public appearances

The Queen will not be making an appearance at the traditional palace garden parties this spring, Buckingham Palace has announced. Instead, Her Majesty will be represented by other members of the royal family, with exact names to be confirmed in due course.

Every year, up to three garden parties take place in the Buckingham Palace Garden in London, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The dates for this year's Buckingham Palace events are Wednesday 11 May, Wednesday 18 May and Wednesday 25 May. The final party in Holyroodhouse is on Wednesday 29 June.

In addition, the Queen has given permission for her daughter Princess Anne, as patron of The Not Forgotten Association Annual, to host The Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party on Thursday 12 May.

The tri-service charity provides entertainment, leisure and recreation for the serving wounded, injured or sick and for ex-service men and women with disabilities. The garden party will bring together more than 2,000 beneficiaries of all ages and from all services.

This year's attendees will not be able to see the Queen in person

Garden parties are a major part of the royal family's calendar and this year's attendees will no doubt be disappointed to miss seeing the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, in person. The parties were sadly cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but this year, the royal household is very much looking forward to welcoming guests back to Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Traditionally, Her Majesty welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful gardens of her royal residences. These public events allow the Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

The monarch is usually joined by members of her family including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and her grandchildren Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

