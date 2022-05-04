Prince Harry's sweet gesture for the Queen revealed in unearthed photo This is so kind

Prince Harry has always had a close relationship with the Queen, and although he recently indicated how protective he feels over his grandmother, that's clearly been the case for a long time.

Royal fans were touched when a throwback photo came to light that demonstrated the pair's special bond – and how Harry has long done his best to look after Her Majesty.

The snap, which was shared online by fan account Sussex Daily, shows a young Prince Harry walking with his grandmother and great-grandmother, the late Queen Mother.

Harry is holding an open umbrella but instead of covering himself, he holds it up so that his older relatives will remain dry – even though they're wearing hats and he isn't!

"#PrinceHarry has always been that person," read the photo's caption, and commenters rushed to share their appreciation for the father-of-two.

Their responses included: "This is the sweetest thing ever," "I've never seen this pic. What a sweet boy,"

The sweet photo was shared online

"He is such a caring soul," and: "Protecting his grandmother, always!" Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had a long-awaited reunion with the Queen last month when they stopped off in Windsor on their way to the Invictus Games in the Hague.

The 37-year-old spoke about the meeting to the BBC a few days later, revealing that it was "great to see her".

Prince Harry and the Queen share a close bond

Speaking about their conversation, which included a discussion of the Games, he said: "She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I've already passed on to most of them so it was great to see her. I'm sure she'd love to be here if she could."

It was the first time that Harry had seen the Queen in person since attending Prince Philip's funeral last year and Meghan's first since the couple moved to the US after stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.

