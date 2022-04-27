The Queen leaves Norfolk for Windsor after birthday week away - photos Her Majesty was pictured leaving by air

The Queen has been pictured leaving her Sandringham Estate on Wednesday, choosing to depart via helicopter to fly back to her main residence Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty spent her birthday week at her Norfolk home, marking the special day in private. The Queen’s 96th birthday plans included a nod to her late husband, Prince Philip as it is believed that she resided at Wood Farm during her stay.

This is where the Duke of Edinburgh spent most of his retirement staying at the pristine country home and we're sure Her Majesty felt close to him while staying there.

The Queen left with a red bag in tow

On Monday, the official Instagram account of the Sandringham Estate shared a video showing some adorable new arrivals. "New arrivals to the gardens this week," read the caption on the super-sweet clip of waddling little chicks in the grounds.

Despite the monarch wishing to celebrate her birthday in private, she was pictured out and about during the special week. Her Majesty was seen with her racing manager, John Warren, who took over the role from his father-in-law, Henry Herbert, 7th Earl of Carnarvon, after his death in 2001. The pair were seen driving around Norfolk in a green Range Rover, with John at the wheel, and the Queen looking glowing.

Her helicopter left her Norfolk estate

The monarch wore a striking pair of sunglasses and a floral headscarf with a beautiful leaf pattern adorning it. She went for minimal makeup, but did have some bold pink lipstick.

Now back at Windsor, we’re sure Her Majesty’s attention will turn to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the coming weeks and months.

