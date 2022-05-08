The Queen's great-grandchildren to make rare appearance for special Platinum Jubilee celebrations - report The monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will go down in history

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching and there is plenty for royal fans around the world to look forward to during the four-day celebration.

MORE: Prince Louis' birthday portraits have royal watchers saying the same thing

What's more, it's likely that the majority of the monarch's great-grandchildren will be taking part.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, including Prince Louis who hasn't been seen as much in public as his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to ride in a horse-drawn carriage next Sunday evening as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held at Windsor Castle, A Gallop Through History.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren make rare appearance in Windsor

The Sunday Times reports that many of the Queen's great-grandchildren will ride together for the finale, including Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's holiday hobby they've passed on to their children

MORE: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Mia Tindall steal the show at Easter Sunday service

While it has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Archie and Lilibet, will be absent from the event, it is thought they will join the royal family in June for the Trooping the Colour on June 2.

The upcoming Windsor celebration to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, will take place from 12-15 May in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty now resides.

The Queen's great-grandchildren will be making a rare appearance next weekend

The celebration will see over 500 horses and 1000 performers create a 90-minute show, featuring actors and artists, musicians, international military displays from the Commonwealth, Europe and Armed Forces, dancers and global equestrian displays.

MORE: Prince William and Kate's Easter holiday plans with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed

MORE: Why the Cambridge children get day off school on their birthdays

The carriage ride will mark the first time so many of the Queen's great-grandchildren are seen together at a public event.

Prince Louis will be joining his older siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The last big public family outing was during Easter, when many members of the royal family attended church on Easter Sunday. George and Charlotte were pictured with William and Kate, along with Mia, who joined her parents Zara and Mike Tindall.

REVEALED: What Prince George and Princess Charlotte are known as at school

READ: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school lunches revealed

Savannah and Isla were also there with their father, Peter Phillips.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.