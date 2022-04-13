The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's holiday hobby they've passed on to their children The Cambridges reportedly enjoyed a ski trip in Courchevel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are both expert skiers, having first taken to the slopes as children before enjoying many a ski trip together since becoming a couple - but have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis mastered the sport yet?

As the Easter holidays welcome the perfect ski season in the Cambridges' favourite Alpes resort, Courcheval, royal fans may be wondering whether the royal couple are taking the opportunity to share their love for skiing with their three children. A new report suggests Kate and William are enjoying an action-packed holiday on the slopes whilst the children are on their Easter holidays.

In fact, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have already had their first taste of snow, having joined their parents in Courcheval back in 2016, when George was just two and Charlotte ten months old.

Many ski schools offer lessons to children from the age of three, following the belief that younger children have much better balance than adults, are fast learners, and are far less likely to be scared of the daunting sport.

Prince William and Kate are avid skiiers

According to Rebecca English, royal reporter for the Daily Mail, the Duchess previously confirmed that Prince George "tried skiing [during the trip], 'but he was just two and a half so was just starting.'"

Regardless, a two-year-old out on the slopes (even if they're the bunny hills) is pretty impressive. Yet George's success on the slopes shouldn't come as too much of a surprise - he comes from a long line of ski-enthusiasts!

During their 2016 family ski trip before Prince Louis was born, William and Kate were in Courchevel. The upmarket ski resort, situated in Les Trois Vallées, is known for its Michelin-starred restaurants, designer boutiques and unparalleled ski conditions.

William and Kate pictured in Klosters, Switzerland before they were married

It has been dubbed a "playground for the super wealthy", with celebrity visitors including David and Victoria Beckham, George Clooney, Lionel Richie, Geri Horner and Roman Abramovich. The Duke and Duchess first visited the resort before they were married.

The couple also skied in the adjoining Méribel resort – a pretty Alpine village that also attracts royals and A-list celebrities since Brigitte Bardot helped put it on the map in the 1960s.

