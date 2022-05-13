Mike Tindall shares loved-up tribute to wife Zara ahead of 41st birthday Princess Anne's daughter will celebrate her birthday on Sunday

Ahead of Zara Tindall's 41st birthday on Sunday, her husband Mike Tindall shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her.

The couple, who were taking part in a charity golf day which raises money for The Cure Parkinson's Trust and The Matt Hampson Foundation, cuddled up for a sweet photo on the golf course - much to the delight of their fans.

"Couldn't resist getting a photo with my sporting idol!!!" the former professional rugby player remarked alongside the Instagram snap.

The post was met with much praise, with one of Mike's followers writing: "Couple goals [heart emoji]." Another said: "You guys [heart eyes emoji]." A third post read: "Great pic [heart emoji]."

Although details for Zara's birthday celebrations have been kept under wraps, it is expected that they will be taking part in Sunday's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, A Gallop Through History, which will be held at Windsor Castle.

Mike shared this sweet photo with wife Zara on Friday

The celebration will see over 500 horses and 1000 performers create a 90-minute show, featuring actors and artists, musicians, international military displays from the Commonwealth, Europe and Armed Forces, dancers and global equestrian displays.

Appearing on Friday's Good Morning Britain, Mike shared his excitement for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations. "I think the Queen is an unbelievable lady," he said of his wife's grandmother.

"I think people think she's invincible sometimes, but you have to remember she's a 96-year-old at the end of the day. She's incredible at what she's done over her lifetime and I can't wait to celebrate that."

The Platinum Jubilee long weekend itself, which kicks off on 2 June, will start with the Queen's birthday parade and will involve members of the royal family appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a spectacular flypast display.

