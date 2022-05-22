Sarah Ferguson shares adorable details about her royal grandchildren August and Sienna It sounds like lots of fun with Granny Sarah!

Sarah Ferguson has shared some endearing new details about her royal grandchildren, Princess Eugenie's one-year-old son August and Princess Beatrice's eight-month-old daughter Sienna.

In a new interview, the former wife of Prince Andrew opened up about her role as grandmother, revealing that her grandchildren have been to stay with her "many times".

Talking to The Sunday Express S Magazine for her new book Her Heart for a Compass, Sarah said that she reads to her grandchildren when they stay over with her, divulging: "I get quite animated when I read children's stories. Augie thinks I'm hilarious!"

The royal added that the children haven't decided on a name for her yet, such as grandma or granny, due to their young age but she'll be happy with whatever they settle on.

Princess Eugenie, husband Jack and son August

Sarah also gave an insight into dinner times with her grandchildren, explaining: "I'm always there to pick up the broccoli when it goes flying at mealtimes!"

And in another adorable anecdote, Sarah told the publication that a lady who lives near her knits and has made clothing for the royal grandchildren – how sweet.

Mum Sarah with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

When Sarah attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards back in October, she couldn't help but gush over the family's latest arrivals. "Sienna, she's very, very beautiful," she said.

She added: "It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

Asked how gratifying it has been to watch both her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, become mothers, Sarah responded: "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.

"You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings."

