Sarah Ferguson reflects on Princess Eugenie's two weeks in hospital: 'I will never forget this'

Princess Eugenie has battled with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, and underwent surgery to correct it aged 12 - something her mother Sarah Ferguson will never forget.

In a new interview with Metro, the Duchess of York spoke about her admiration for Eugenie's decision to proudly showcase her surgery scars in her beautiful open-back dress on her wedding day in 2018. "I was so proud of Eugenie in her wedding dress, showing her scar with such courage and boldness," Sarah said. "I do a lot of work for the British Heart Foundation and I often meet young children who are worried about surgery, or who have scars from their surgery, and I always tell them about my daughter and her scars. I think it helps them not to be frightened."

The Duchess of York also spoke about when Princess Eugenie underwent the surgery which resulted in her scars.

"I will never forget this," the Duchess said. "I did two and a half weeks in the fantastic Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Middlesex, and the ward was in one of the original second World War Nissen huts.

"I remember sitting next to her bed, looking around the intensive care unit and seeing all the pain and the drips. There's nothing you can do when it’s your child in pain, except just be present."

Princess Eugenie's surgery scar was visible on her wedding day

"I remember clearly sitting alone in the middle of the night in darkness, feeling so alone," she added.

Sarah also spoke candidly about her weight in the interview, commenting: ‘It's always going to be my trigger point and where I go to first when I want to self-sabotage."

Sarah Ferguson spent two weeks with Princess Eugenie in hospital after her surgery

Along with Prince Harry and Prince William, Duchess Sarah speaks openly about the importance of mental health, saying: "I think that after the pandemic more young people are suffering with mental health problems."

