Sarah Ferguson's new career in films revealed The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is so talented!

Sarah Ferguson will soon be spending a lot of time in Paris, thanks to her exciting new career role.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has been announced as a co-founder of a new independent production house called Vestapol Films, based in the French capital.

Sarah will be working alongside Cyril Cadars and Mark Gill, along with Gertjan Rooijakkers.

VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson opens up about new baby granddaughter Sienna

The Duchess of York is known for her charitable work as well as producing.

The company is currently producing a comedy, The Paris Quintet, which will star actress Fanny Sidney.

Sarah has already proved her talents behind the camera, having co-directed The Young Victoria back in 2009.

The mother-of-two also had a starring role in front of the lens for a royal documentary on the life of Princess Louise of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg, the mother of Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, which aired in September 2019.

Sarah Ferguson is co-founder of a new production house

Sarah is incredibly creative, and along with working in films, she has also proved her talents in writing, having written a number of children's books, including Little Red and Tea for Ruby.

The 62-year-old is also releasing the paperback version of her book, Her Heart for a Compass, and recently confessed how much she loves reading to her grandchildren, August and Sienna.

"I read them bedtime stories," she told Metro.

Sarah's new company Vestapol Films is based in Paris

"August is such a little chap, and I'm playing trucks with him – but if he prefers to play with Barbie dolls in future, that's fine."

Her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, 32, and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a boy called August, in February 2021.

The mother-of-two is incredibly talented

Meanwhile, eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, 33, had baby Sienna with husband Edoardo Mozzi in September 2021.

When Sarah attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in October, she couldn't help but gush over the family's latest arrivals.

"Sienna, she's very, very beautiful," she said, later telling HELLO!: "It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

