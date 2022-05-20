Zara Tindall launches her own website – details The royal is embracing the digital age

Zara Tindall has well and truly embraced the digital age, as the royal has launched her own website, with it mainly focusing on her equestrian abilities.

The website, which is under the domain of zaratindall.com, speaks about her Olympic success, while also highlighting some of her horses, sponsors, members of her team, recent results as well as news about her horse racing. The logo also takes after the horse theme, featuring her name with a sketch of a horse's head above of it.

WATCH: Zara Tindall stars in short film for Land Rover

The about section of her website reads: "Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) is a renowned and accomplished British equestrian.

"Zara had a successful career in young riders, which included victory in the Under 25 Championship at Bramham and an individual silver medal in the European Young Riders Championship in 2002.

"She then went on to strongly establish herself at senior level in 2003 by finishing second at Burghley three-day event with Toytown."

Zara now has her own website

It continues: "Following disappointment in the selection for 2004 Olympics at Athens, due to Toytown's injury, Zara went on to achieve two gold medals on her senior debut at the 2005 European Championships at Blenheim.

"Further successes followed, with an individual gold and team silver the World Equestrian Games in 2006 and a team silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics."

It concludes with a reference to her eldest daughter, Mia, as it reads: "Following the birth of her first child in January 2014, Zara was competing at the highest level once again just seven months later, going on to win a team silver medal at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy.

"In April 2017 she finished third on High Kingdom at the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event before going on to have her second child in Spring 2018. Since then Zara has been back competing regularly at National and International events."

