Royal family forced to delete Platinum Jubilee tweet about the Queen after major error

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the royal family are sharing 70 epic photos of the Queen on social media, from each of her 70 years on the throne - but on Saturday, they were forced to delete their latest post.

The blunder saw the official page for the Queen post a photo from the wrong year for their 2017 entry.

The deleted photo showed the Queen standing beside the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watched the flypast for the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

Contrary to the tweet, the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force took place in 2018.

The first image which was posted was incorrect

The error was speedily corrected and the old picture was replaced with a glorious image of the monarch on one of her last royal engagements with Prince Philip before he retired from his duties.

In the photo, the pair are paying a visit to ZSL zoo in Whipsnade in April 2017 and are captured alongside a majestic elephant who looks as though he warmed to the royal couple after offering out his trunk.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip looked happier than ever in the photo and even the elephant appears to be donning a smile for the royal occasion.



The replacement showed the Queen feeding a banana to the elephant

Fans were delighted with the new image. One follower replied to the post: "Such a lovely picture of Her Majesty and The Duke of Edinburgh. The elephant has no hesitation in making friends with royals #hm70."

A second wrote: "I like this photograph very much for the three that are in it. Nice moment and composition."

A third replied: "So lovely." A fourth penned: "How sweet." A fifth wrote: "Best smiles," whilst others left heart-eye emojis.

So far the iconic images have featured Her Majesty pictured alongside the likes of the Pope, Nelson Mandela and even Postman Pat.

