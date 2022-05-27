Your Jubilee street party kit is here! Get your celebration essentials for less than £20

Sophie Bates
Are you celebrating the Queen's Jubilee with a street party? We've found the best bundles with everything you need to level up your party, from Union Jack bunting to tablecloths, paper plates and more.
Are you hosting a street party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? Many of us are preparing for a weekend of celebrations in honour of Her Majesty's 70-year reign, and a street party wouldn't be complete without royal-themed decorations.
Don't worry if you still haven't got yours yet, we've found the best supplies with everything you need, from tablecloths to bunting, balloon and more - and they're super affordable.
Best Jubilee street party kits
147pcs Jubilee party supplies set, £14.99, Amazon
This 147-piece bundle contains all the must-haves to throw the ultimate street party. Paper plates, balloons, napkins, straws, bunting, you name it - it's in this kit. And for just £14.99 - it's not to be missed.
Jubilee street party tableware decorations, from £5.99, Etsy
Etsy always has a great selection of party supplies - and the best part about this kit is that you can mix and match your favourites. The paper chain bunting and balloons will make the perfect home or garden decorations.
16-person Jubilee party set, £19.99, Wowcher
This Union Jack set kit caters for up to 16 people, with plates, cutlery, straws and more included - making it the perfect one-stop-shop for your sunny garden gatherings.
Jubilee party essentials, from £2.85, Etsy
These Jubilee-themed essentials can also be mixed and matched. We're loving the Union Jack drink toppers for our celebratory tipples.
20pcs Queen's Jubilee photo props, £8.29, Amazon
Take the best Jubilee party snaps that be treasured with these fun photo props!
Talking Tables Jubilee streamers, £4.99, Amazon
Use these red, white and blue party streamers to instantly elevate any space - plus, they'll make an amazing Jubilee-themed backdrop for photos.
We're feeling inspired to get Jubilee party-ready!
