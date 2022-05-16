The Queen discreetly touches up her makeup on public outing – see relatable photo Her Majesty was attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Queen may be the nation's sovereign, Head of the Commonwealth, and the oldest living and longest-reigning current monarch in the world, but she showed she's just like one of us during a public outing on Sunday night.

Her Majesty enjoyed an evening out watching A Gallop Through History, a spectacular equestrian extravaganza staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show in honour of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And just before the star-studded event wrapped up, the Queen was pictured discreetly topping up her lipstick from her seat in the Royal Box.

WATCH: The Queen full of joy to be attending star-studded equestrian show

The 96-year-old royal was dressed to the nines for her rare public appearance. She looked lovely in an embellished pale blue silk frock and wrapped up with a grey shawl. She also had another blanket draped over her lap during the show.

Despite her ongoing mobility issues, the Queen, who relied on the use of her walking stick to manoeuvre around the venue, appeared in high spirits and overjoyed to be attending the event. She looked happy and relaxed and was pictured laughing and smiling throughout the show that reflected her life-long passion for horses.

The Queen discreetly topped up her lipstick at the event. Photo: James Whatling

The monarch was accompanied at the event by her youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, who looked fashion-forward in velvet trousers, a silk blouse, and a faux fur jacket.

As the Queen arrived, she was given a standing ovation and cheers from the crowds. The event was the first major one to kick off the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne, and it involved a cast of entertainers, from Tom Cruise to Dame Helen Mirren, who once again played Queen Elizabeth I.

Her Majesty enjoyed her evening out

Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili and Katherine Jenkins were also part of Sunday night's performance which chronicled the events of the first Elizabethan age to present day.

The Queen appeared to particularly enjoy Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force's steel drum display of Abba classic Dancing Queen, as she was pictured clapping enthusiastically after a drum-off between the Top Secret Drum Corps, who played at her 90th birthday celebrations, and the Royal Marines.

