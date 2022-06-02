The Duchess of Cambridge leaves Kensington Palace for Trooping the Colour with George, Charlotte and Louis in tow – see pics Are you looking forward to Trooping the Colour?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is finally off to a start, as Kate Middleton and her three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, have been spotted leaving Kensington Palace to attend Trooping the Colour, the first of the events over the historic weekend.

The family looked to be in good spirits in the snaps, with the Duchess of Cambridge full of smiles as her children sat in the back of the car. Kate looked as stunning as usual dressed in a white jacket while sat next to her youngest son, Louis.

The couple arrived in London on Tuesday, presumably from Sandringham where they've spent part of the half term week. The event will be a little different from usual, as the Queen, who suffers ongoing mobility issues, will reportedly take the salute at the military event from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

WATCH: Royal fans brave the bad weather to get the best spots on The Mall

Prince Charles was also spotted making his way to the palace

It's understood that the Household Division will march to the front of the palace where the Queen, who now uses a walking stick, will appear on the balcony to take the salute, to avoid her having to make the journey to Horse Guards Parade by carriage, or sitting on a dais for a lengthy period of time.

The event will also be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will be staying at Frogmore Cottage for the duration of the weekend with their children, Archie and Lilibet, who are not expected to appear at Trooping the Colour.

During their stay, Her Majesty is expected to spend time with her grandchildren, with the trip being extra special as little Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday.

