Jubilee party decorations & essentials: Balloons, banners, flags & more

As the Queen marks her 70th year on the throne, Platinum Jubilee celebrations are expected to take place all year round, and we're joining in on the fun!

With a four day UK bank holiday weekend set to commence this June (Thursday 2nd - Sunday 5th June), royal fans will no doubt be planning their Platinum Jubilee parties in the sunshine, and these are all the essentials you'll need.

From balloons and banners to flags, cake toppers and more, these are the best Jubilee party essentials from Amazon, Etsy, John Lewis and Party Pieces.

Jubilee banners

These eye-catching banners will create the perfect party vibe.

Vintage Style Union Jack Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration Card Bunting, £6.49, Etsy

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Banner, £4.95, Amazon

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Fabric Triangle Bunting, £13.99, Amazon

Platinum Jubilee Decoration 12 Flag Bunting Banner, £2.99, Etsy

Jubilee balloons

Is it even a party if you don't have balloons?

Platinum Jubilee 2022 Party Printed Latex Balloons (pack of 20), £5.49, Amazon

Ginger Ray Queen's Platinum Jubilee Balloon Bundle, £4, John Lewis

Personalised Inflated Balloon Bouquet in a Box, £19.99, Party Pieces

44Pcs Queens Platinum Jubilee Balloons, £16.99, Etsy

Jubilee balloon arches

The definition of Insta-worthy, no party is complete without a balloon arch for selfies.

Jubilee Balloon Arch, £17.99, Party Pieces

Balloon Garland Kit 100 Balloons Arch Set, £13.99, Amazon

Jubilee flags

Show your support for Her Majesty with a Platinum Jubilee flag.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Union Jack Flag, £7.99, Amazon

Platinum Jubilee Flag, £7.45, Amazon

Jubilee cake toppers

Baking aficionados can create the ultimate Jubilee themed cakes with these stylish toppers.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 Cupcake Toppers, £5.99, Etsy

Platinum Jubilee Bunting Edible Icing Sheet Cake Toppers, £2.99, Amazon

