Jubilee party decorations & essentials: Balloons, banners, flags & more

Everything you'll need for a Jubilee party in celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign. From balloons and banners to flags, cake toppers and more party essentials.
As the Queen marks her 70th year on the throne, Platinum Jubilee celebrations are expected to take place all year round, and we're joining in on the fun!
With a four day UK bank holiday weekend set to commence this June (Thursday 2nd - Sunday 5th June), royal fans will no doubt be planning their Platinum Jubilee parties in the sunshine, and these are all the essentials you'll need.
From balloons and banners to flags, cake toppers and more, these are the best Jubilee party essentials from Amazon, Etsy, John Lewis and Party Pieces.
Jubilee banners
These eye-catching banners will create the perfect party vibe.
Vintage Style Union Jack Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration Card Bunting, £6.49, Etsy
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Banner, £4.95, Amazon
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Fabric Triangle Bunting, £13.99, Amazon
Platinum Jubilee Decoration 12 Flag Bunting Banner, £2.99, Etsy
Jubilee balloons
Is it even a party if you don't have balloons?
Platinum Jubilee 2022 Party Printed Latex Balloons (pack of 20), £5.49, Amazon
Ginger Ray Queen's Platinum Jubilee Balloon Bundle, £4, John Lewis
Personalised Inflated Balloon Bouquet in a Box, £19.99, Party Pieces
44Pcs Queens Platinum Jubilee Balloons, £16.99, Etsy
Jubilee balloon arches
The definition of Insta-worthy, no party is complete without a balloon arch for selfies.
Jubilee Balloon Arch, £17.99, Party Pieces
Balloon Garland Kit 100 Balloons Arch Set, £13.99, Amazon
Jubilee flags
Show your support for Her Majesty with a Platinum Jubilee flag.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Union Jack Flag, £7.99, Amazon
Platinum Jubilee Flag, £7.45, Amazon
Jubilee cake toppers
Baking aficionados can create the ultimate Jubilee themed cakes with these stylish toppers.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 Cupcake Toppers, £5.99, Etsy
Platinum Jubilee Bunting Edible Icing Sheet Cake Toppers, £2.99, Amazon
