Prince Andrew pulls out of Jubilee event after testing positive for COVID-19

Prince Andrew will no longer attend the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19

The Queen's son was due to appear alongside other members of the royal family to pay tribute to Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne but has now been forced to pull out. A Palace source told HELLO!: "After undertaking a routine test The Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service."

It is understood that Andrew has been in contact with the monarch over the last few days but has not seen her since he tested positive.

It's not just Andrew who will miss the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, was also forced to pull out after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He is now resting at home after cancelling all his prior engagements for this week.

Speaking of his illness, Justin said: “I am deeply saddened to be missing the historic celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke of York received the diagnosis after a routine test

“However, I will be praying for the Queen and giving thanks for her extraordinary 70 years of service to us all."

He added: “I will also be praying for our nation at this time of celebration and thanksgiving. May the Queen’s example bring us together in unity and care for one another.”

The royal was set to join the wider family at the event

In his absence, the Archbishop of York, the Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, will step in to preach the sermon.

Whilst the palace has not confirmed if the Queen will attend the service, wider members of the royal family are expected to be present including the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

