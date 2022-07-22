Why Prince Andrew will never want to leave £30m mansion he was gifted – details The Queen's son lives in Windsor

The Queen's son Prince Andrew lives at the £30million regal residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor – and there are two very big reasons why he will never give it up.

Firstly, the father-of-two renewed the lease on the grand estate back in 2003, negotiating a 75-year lease for a one-off fee of £1million. It is also believed that Andrew has invested millions of pounds of his own money into refurbishment costs of the mammoth house. This financial commitment to the property shows that he has no intention of relocating.

Some reports have suggested that due to the scandals surrounding the Queen's son, he will be forced to give up his grace-and-favour home – but he certainly won't want to.

Royal Lodge was gifted to Prince Andrew

Another significant reason for the royal to wish to remain living at his residence will of course be the close proximity to the Queen. Her Majesty's home of Windsor Castle, where she now permanently resides, is just three miles away from Andrew's residence.

The Grade II-listed residence of Royal Lodge has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, boasts 30-rooms and has many incredible features.

There's a sun-soaked conservatory, grand living rooms, and reportedly, also an indoor pool!

The Queen's son lives nearby to his mother's residence

Andrew lives there with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who moved back into the family home even after their divorce. The couple also have five Norfolk Terriers who live on the property – and it's very likely that there are live-in employees too.

Both of Andrew and Sarah's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie celebrated their wedding receptions at the family home thanks to its stunning backdrop of stunning parkland.

While the property is not open for the public to tour, like many other royal residences are, fans have been able to catch glimpses inside the palatial home via Instagram and Sarah's YouTube channel, where she films storytime videos for children.

