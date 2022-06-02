Why Prince Harry wasn’t wearing a military uniform at Trooping the Colour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry was spotted at Trooping the Colour on the first day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, but some royal fans were left confused that, unlike his father Prince Charles and his brother, Prince William, the Duke of Sussex wasn’t wearing his military uniform. Find out why…

The royal attended the event in a private capacity after quitting royal life in 2020, and maintained a low profile while watching the military spectacle from the sidelines. He kept his appearance subtle by donning a simple navy suit and tie to complement his wife Meghan, who looked stunning in a navy dress and a wide brimmed hat.

Another reason Harry wasn’t wearing a military uniform is related to his decision to step away from royal duties two years ago. As such, he was stripped of several honorary military titles, including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, who are believed to have stayed at home during Thursday’s events. Instead, Meghan was spotted playing with young royals Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Lena Tindall, playfully shushing them as they watched the flypast of Royal Airforce aircrafts.

Meghan was spotted at the event

It is believed the family-of-four will stay at Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's UK residence. The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to California, and it was recently reported that they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement.

The trip is extra special since little Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, and she is expected to meet her great-grandmother in person for the first time soon.

