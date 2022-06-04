The Queen shocks Australians with unexpected 'cheeky' comments Her Majesty is very funny

The Queen had the winners of the Australians of the year award in fits when she took part in a zoom call with them and the country’s governor-general David Hurley which aired on Saturday as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

During the call, David reflected on it being 34 years to the day since the monarch had opened Parliament House in Canberra and the governor-general was met with a hilarious response from the 96-year-old.

"Oh!" the Queen said. "That little pond inside intrigued me very much indeed. I wondered how many people had fallen in it,” she giggled.

The body of water in question is called the "pool of reflection" and sits indoors at Parliament House. It was not clear whether Her Majesty was aware that it has become notorious in Canberra for causing such incidents.

The Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday

Whilst on the zoom call, which originally took place last month the Queen praised the six winners their "marvellous work".

One of those was 31-year-old Paralympic gold medallist Dylan Alcott.

"This is awesome," he told Her Majesty, before matching her wit and joking that he, "unfortunately won a couple of Wimbledon titles," beating Great Britain’s players which she may not have been "so happy about," but certainly got her laughing.



The Queen wished her great-grandaughter Lilibet a happy birthday on Saturday

Also on the call was Dr Daniel Nour, 25, who founded a groundbreaking medical service which attends to vulnerable and homeless people.

In their conversation, Daniel told the Queen he first had the idea for the service while studying at Imperial College London after he witnessed a man having a seizure at Waterloo train station.

After the catch-up, the winners told Australia's Broadcasting Corperation (ABC) about how fabulously "cheeky" the Queen was.

Daniel said: " She’s cheeky. I love that she’s cheeky. She had a cheeky smile… and was so down to earth and so lovely."

Dylan added: "She’s pretty cool. I’m not going lie," she was lovely. She was so lovely and what a huge honour to be able to represent the whole of Australia.

"The six of us, we’re pretty lucky and it’s something I’ll remember forever."

