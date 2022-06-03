What the Queen really told Prince Louis on the balcony This is so sweet

The Queen enjoyed some heart-warming moments with her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they joined her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time on Thursday.

Trooping the Colour culminated in a spectacular flypast which kept the younger members of her family fascinated, and the Queen seemed to especially enjoy chatting with Louis, four, as they watched the planes and helicopters overhead.

The proud great-grandmother pointed to the sky, and said to the little boy: "Look, can you see them?"

At one point, the little boy asked his great-grandmother a question, to which the Queen appeared to respond: "Have you seen what? Ah, the jets!"

The 96-year-old monarch also smiled as she said "Watch them," to Louis. She could also be seen beaming and saying "Seventy" as planes moved into a 70 formation to honour her years on the throne.

The event, which celebrates the Queen's official birthday, this year also marked the beginning of a long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen was joined on the balcony by her great-grandchildren

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three adorable children appeared on the balcony but after making their carriage debut as they rode down the mall on their way to Buckingham Palace, where they were cheered by thousands of well-wishers gathered to celebrate the Queen and her family.

George, Charlotte and Louis travelled with their mother and grandmother, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte waved to the planes

As the day came to an end, the royal couple took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the big day.

"Day one of the #PlatinumJubilee. It's been lovely to see so many of you out today and see how you're already enjoying this weekend, celebrating Her Majesty The Queen," they wrote alongside a picture of the Tree of Trees, a new sculpture which stands outside Buckingham Palace and is 70 feet tall in honour of the Queen's reign.

