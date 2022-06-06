Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave for America before end of Platinum Jubilee The Sussexes were rarely spotted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly departed for the USA before the end of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

According to a report by The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew out of London with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, early on Sunday.

The report states that the family-of-four were driven from their Frogmore Cottage residence to the airport and took off in the afternoon, in the midst of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Not only did they miss the Pageant festivities, but they also were not part of the Queen's final surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The monarch was joined by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children for one final showing, expressing her gratitude for the celebrations.

Harry and Meghan were spotted out on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, and again at the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

Harry and Meghan were prominently spotted at the thanksgiving service

However, on Saturday the couple were absent from the festivities, including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

While they have been in the UK, Harry and Meghan had double the reason to celebrate as they marked their daughter Lilibet's first birthday on Saturday.

The royal family all marked Lilibet's birthday on social media with public messages. Grandparents Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla wrote: "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!" with a birthday cake emoji.

Uncle and aunt William and Kate also wrote a heartfelt message to their niece and penned: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" alongside a balloon emoji.

The pair were absent for the Queen's final appearance on the balcony

It is thought that Harry and Meghan spent their daughter's birthday privately as a family. The lowkey celebrations come after Lili was introduced to the Queen for the first time in the midst of the festivities.

