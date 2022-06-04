Prince William and Kate share photo featuring Harry and Meghan Markle - see here The 'Fab Four' reunited for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple flew into the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week.

MORE: Duchess Kate & Meghan Markle cheered at Queen's Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving – best photos

Royal fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of the 'fab four' together and now they've finally gotten their wish – sort of. Kate and William took to Instagram to share several photos from Her Majesty's Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, and one of those featured Harry and Meghan!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Members of the royal family smile during sermon over sweet anecdote about the Queen

Among images from inside St Paul's Cathedral, the royal couple posted a wide group shot that saw members of the royal family, including Harry and Meghan, sitting in the pews listening to the service.

Sadly, the couples sat on opposite sides of the congregation, with Harry and Meghan sitting in the second row with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

MORE: Meghan Markle reunited with former employee at Westminster Abbey

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured with royal family for the first time since leaving UK as senior royals

While across the aisle, William and Kate were sat in the front row alongside the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence.

Kate and William were in the front row while Harry and Meghan were in the second

Captioning the photos, Kate and William penned: "Today we gave thanks for Her Majesty The Queen's inspirational service to our country and the Commonwealth over the past 70 years.

"At Guildhall we also spent time meeting Governors-General, inspiring individuals and the people who make our communities what they are."

Harry and Meghan did not attend the reception, however. The reason is likely to be that since they stepped back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, they have wanted to keep a low profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Kate and William were among several royals in attendance at St Paul's

They will no doubt also have been keen to return to their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, who travelled to the UK with them.

It is believed that the family of four are staying at Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's Windsor residence.

The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to Canada and then America, and it was recently reported that they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.