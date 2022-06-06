Prince William and Zara Tindall enjoy impromptu dance-off at Platinum Jubilee pageant

The Duke of Cambridge and his cousin Zara Tindall were in their element as they watched the magnificent Platinum Jubilee pageant on Sunday.

MORE: Why Prince George was positioned next to the Queen during final Platinum Jubilee appearance

During one part of the parade, the royal cousins suddenly broke into dance as they showed off their moves - much to the delight of royal watchers. The pair, who were sitting with their children, were seen bopping their heads and pretending to play on drums.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara Tindall and Prince William enjoy quick dance-off

William, 39, was joined by his wife Kate and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - in the front row of the royal box along with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for the parade.

MORE: What Princess Charlotte said to Prince George on the Jubilee balcony

MORE: Platinum Jubilee Pageant best moments

Zara, 41, watched the pageant with three-year-old daughter Lena on her lap, while her other daughter Mia, eight, sat on her dad Mike Tindall's lap and had her arm around his neck.

However, it was Prince Louis who almost stole the show. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate moved around a little, cosying up to both his parents and his grandfather, Prince Charles. At one point, Charles rocked his four-year-old grandson from side to side on his lap.

Towards the end of the pageant, the Queen rounded off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Her Majesty took centre stage on the iconic balcony, standing alongside her heirs; Prince Charles, Prince William and great-grandchild George for the last balcony appearance of the four-day celebration.

It was no doubt a special moment for the Queen as she was joined by the immediate line of succession, and two wives as future consorts.

The royal cousins also kept their children entertained during the parade

The Queen, 96, delighted fans with her arrival, which followed a spectacular Pageant that proceeded from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace. She was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd and a rendition of the national anthem.

Featuring giant puppets, the Gold State Coach, and a host of celebrities, the event saw the very best of music, theatre, street arts, carnival and costume join together to tell the story of the monarch's 70-year reign.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.