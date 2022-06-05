Prince Louis gives mum Kate Middleton a kiss in sweet Jubilee moment The mother and son shared an adorable exchange

Prince Louis was captured sharing a tender moment with his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

The young royal was snapped showering Kate with kisses and cuddles while sitting on her lap to watch the epic carnival procession.

Louis, four, and Kate were joined by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall among other senior royals for the spectacular event.

The parade marked the closing of the four-day celebration which honoured the Queen's remarkable 70 years on the throne.

Featuring giant puppets, the Gold State Coach, and a host of celebrities, the event saw the very best of music, theatre, street arts, carnival and costume join together to celebrate the monarch.

Kate and Louis were snapped sharing a sweet moment

While the Queen was absent for most of the Pageant, she delighted fans with a brief appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the event. Her arrival came after an emotional performance from pop star Ed Sheeran, who sang his chart-topping ballad Perfect as a video montage featuring clips of the Queen from over the years played.

Fans were particularly pleased to see the monarch as she was unable to attend Friday and Saturday's events after experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations, meaning she missed the Party at the Palace concert at Buckingham Palace as well as the Epsom Derby, which took place on Saturday.

The royals were all smiles as they closed the Pageant with their balcony appearance

Prince Louis' sweet moment with his mum comes just days after he was captured pulling faces while appearing on the balcony during the military flypast at Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

The young prince was seen happily waving towards the sky before later holding his hands over his ears as the aircraft flew overhead, at which point Kate was pictured bending down to have a word with him.

