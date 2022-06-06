Prince Louis, four, sings National Anthem perfectly whilst next to the Queen – WATCH The young royal sang alongside his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

If there is one thing that royal children must learn very early on, it is the National Anthem, and at the age of just four, Prince Louis has shown the world that he already knows all the words to it.

Appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon, following the final event celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son joined his family in singing God Save The Queen – and he nailed it.

While the cameras initially panned on the rest of the family, including his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who also perfectly sang the song, the camera then showed the four-year-old singing the end of the first verse.

"Happy and glorious, Long to reign over us, God save the Queen," he could be seen singing.

Prince Louis was perfectly behaved whilst on the balcony

The youngster was perfectly behaved during his three-minute appearance on the balcony, although just as the National Anthem was about to begin, his curiosity got the better of him, and he leaned forward to look down from the balcony, with his mum the Duchess of Cambridge quickly pulling him back.

Earlier in the day, all eyes were on him as he joined his family and the rest of the royal family in the Royal Box.

At the beginning of the day, Louis received a little warning from Mike Tindall. The former rugby player was pictured giving Louis the, 'I've got my eye on you' sign while pointing his middle and forefingers towards his eyes.

Earlier in the day, Prince Louis enjoyed sitting on Prince Charles' lap

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was sitting next to the four-year-old, could be seen laughing at the humorous exchange between her son and the former rugby player.

Later on, Louis, who was sat on his mother's lap, rushed to sit with his grandfather, Prince Charles. The youngster remained with him for several minutes, showing the wonderful relationship they have.