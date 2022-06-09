Prince William leaves Londoners shocked as he takes on new undercover job The Prince was incognito

Prince William truly takes after his mother Princess Diana after he was captured on the streets of Westminster selling the Big Issue on Thursday.

According to the Sun, the Prince was spotted by a passerby whose brother-in-law, retired Police chief superintendent Matthew Gardner, shared the snaps to his Linked In account.

He said: "What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.

"These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised.".

William chats to centre users at The Beacon Project

The photos show the Prince dressed head to toe in the Big issue uniform including a red cap and vest.

William is no stranger to supporting the homelessness crisis. Last year the father-of-three delighted fans with three surprise visits to homeless shelters.

Homeless charity The Passage confirmed on Twitter that the Duke of Cambridge spoke to residents and packed food at the shelter alongside volunteers who served up hot meals for people that had been moved into the emergency accommodation.

The charity, whom Wiliiam became the royal Patron of, shared an image of the doting dad wearing a face mask and apron as he packed paper bags, and social media users were quick to heap praise on the royal, and left a host of supportive emojis on the tweet.

William shakes one centre user's hand

William also vowed to help a rough sleeper in 2020 after hearing that his friend accidentally lost his false leg, as he visited The Beacon Project in Mansfield.

Ex-serviceman Delroy Carr, 58, who had his right leg amputated above the knee after drug use 11 years ago, had the Duke laughing as he told him how another centre user, Daniel Walker, lost his prosthetic limb.

After hearing the story, William told Mr Carr that he would personally ensure that his details reached the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) for ex-service personnel.

William has also taken over as the patron of Centrepoint Homeless Charity.

