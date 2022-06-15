Know a thing or two about gardening? The Royal Household is on the hunt for a new gardener Here's how you could make your mark on the Royal Gardens

Calling all green-fingered royal fans. Do you know your buddleja from your begonia? Familiar with dreaded ragwort and box blight?

You may be tempted to cast your eyes over a new opening currently being advertised on The Royal Household's jobs portal. Indeed, the palace has started recruiting for a new full-time gardener to join the Gardens and Grounds team.

With a reasonable starting salary of £23,000 - £25,000 per annum, the role exceeds the average wage for a gardener in the UK. The position encompasses a variety of maintenance tasks ranging from regular mowing and edging, raking and re-seeding, and monitoring the health of plants and young trees.

The role offers applicants the chance to 'make their mark' and take pride in joining a team at the heart of a world-famous institution. In helping to look after the Royal Gardens and surrounding areas of Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace, the new recruit will be tasked with conserving the garden's rich biodiversity and spectacular history.

In terms of essential pre-requisites, the palace has specified a minimum qualification of Horticulture NVQ 2 (or similar). The team are looking for someone who has 'a passion for horticulture', in addition to relevant experience and 'a good working knowledge of plants and turf care'.

The palace gardens are extensive

Hinting at the demanding nature of the position, the job description emphasises the need for 'self-discipline and time management skills'. With a closing date of 10th July, interested job-hunters will need to start putting together a convincing application.

Lacking in gardening skills? The palace is also on the lookout for a new housekeeping assistant and a demi chef de partie with both positions offering meals and live-in accommodation.

An aerial view of Buckingham Palace

At the other end of the spectrum, the highest-paid palace role is the keeper of the privy purse. The keeper, who can be paid around £180,000 a year, is responsible for managing the royal family's many expenses while also keeping costs down.

