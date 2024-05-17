Lady Frederick Windsor sells Big Issue for a second time as she opens up about cause close to her heart

Lady Frederick Windsor has once again taken to the streets of London to try her hand at selling copies of the Big Issue – a magazine close to her heart.

Known professionally as Sophie Winkleman and recognised for her acting roles as Big Suze in cult comedy, Peep Show, and Lady Susan in Sanditon, the mum-of-two joined vendor Kelvin Gregory on his pitch outside Somerset House for the second time this year on Friday.

"It's cemented my respect and awe for Big Issue vendors. It's b****y hard work and I've only done a 100th of what Kelvin does each day," Sophie said. "It's quite a fine art – knowing who to approach and who to just leave alone, having a radar of who's approachable."

She added: "It's quite tough when people just walk by and put your hand up like you're a pest, a pigeon or something, and you think 'Really?'. Even if you can't get one, just say 'I can't get one today, good luck', or whatever – just make a human connection."

Hear more about Sophie's experience in the video below…

WATCH: Sophie Winkleman helps to sell the Big Issue in London

Kelvin said: "Selling with Sophie has been a unique experience. It's good for somebody who is quite well known in the media, someone who's quite well connected, to be very grounded and see the day-to-day of a Big Issue vendor – to realise how difficult it can be to be a vendor.

© Big Issue Sophie at the pitch with Big Issue vendor Kelvin

"She managed to sell three, I think she felt a bit of euphoria making the first sale. I think it's the rejection she found hard to handle, the rudeness of some people – but that's life, some people are good, some people are bad, some people are quite engaging."

Sophie has been an ambassador for the Big Issue since 2020, revealing at the time that she has been buying the magazine since her school days.

When she moved to Los Angeles for six years in 2009, Sophie even had her mother send her copies of The Big Issue, to remind her of home.

© Big Issue Sophie Winkleman took to the streets of London to sell the Big Issue for a second time

The King and the Prince of Wales also have history with the publication, which supports people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Charles appeared on the Big Issue's cover last November, which coincided with his 75th birthday.

He penned a piece for the magazine about the importance of finding practical ways to bridge the gap between food waste and food need, after launching the Coronation Food Project last year.

© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales William joined Big Issue seller Dave Martin on his pitch

Meanwhile, Prince William teamed up with vendor Dave Martin in both 2022 and 2023 to help sell issues of the magazine outside a branch of Tesco in Hammersmith.

And last year the future King launched his Homewards, an ambitious initiative which aims to eradicate homelessness.

To support, find your local vendor to buy a copy or subscribe online at bigissue.com.

