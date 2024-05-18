Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie dazzles in new cinched look with surprising silhouette
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Duchess Sophie dazzles in new cinched look with most unexpected silhouette

Prince Edward's wife was seen at the Ceremony of the Keys

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Duchess Sophie looked so regal when she made an appearance at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Friday. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was seen looking pristine in a brand new look with the most surprising silhouette that was a far cry from her floaty floral tea dresses. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiling in green jacket and skirt© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The royal opted for a cropped jacket made from a heavy bottle green fabric with a diamond texture from Suzannah London. Sophie paired the 'Remy' jacket with the matching skirt which featured a nipped-in waistline and a voluminous 50s-style silhouette. 

Sophie walking in green look talking to man in suit© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh carried a chic Sophie Habsburg bag

The mother-of-two's bold look with a special vintage quality was accessorised with a pair of nude Prada heels which matched her nude bodysuit which was worn underneath her cropped jacket.

Sophie standing to attention in green skirt and jacket© Getty
Sophie's look had a vintage feel

Adding another touch of green to the look was her 'Cleo' clutch in emerald by Sophie Habsburg which was made from a croc print leather - the Duchess' go-to style, and featured a gold chain handle.

To accentuate the dramatic collar on her jacket, Prince Edward's wife wore her blonde hair in a low braided bun. Her makeup was flawless with a touch of glamour added thanks to her fluttery false eyelashes. 

Sophie in green look walking with uniformed man © Getty
Sophie wore nude Prada heels

What is the Ceremony of the Keys?

The royal was seen with her husband at the Palace of Holyrood. The occasion, the Ceremony of the Keys, marks the start of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. Prince Edward stepped in for his brother King Charles in the role of the Lord High Commissioner to receive the keys from the Lord Provost. 

Prince Edward being presented with the Ceremony keys© Getty
Prince Edward, known as Prince Edward, Earl of Forfar while in Scotland, was presented with the Ceremony keys

Duchess Sophie's recent looks

Two days before, Sophie was seen switching up her style game once again when she visited The Seashell Trust in Cheadle, Greater Manchester. The royal was spotted wearing a super stylish dazzling white blazer with double-breasted buttons and a figure-skimming fit.

Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh in a stylish pair of tweed trousers© Getty
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh donned a stylish pair of tweed trousers

The 'Indiana' blazer from Altuzarra was teamed with a pair of heavy tweed wide-leg trousers from Roland Mouret and an unexpected pair of white canvas wedges - the 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrille' from Penelope Chivers.

DUchess Sophie in white double-breasted blazer© Getty
Sophie's blazer was double-breasted

It wouldn't be a Duchess Sophie look without a chic coordinating bag. On this occasion, she carried the 'Iside Top Handle Mini Bag in White' style from Valextra.

Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh riding an adaptive tricycle in white blazer© Getty
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh rode an adaptive tricycle during her visit to The Seashell Trust

Prior to Sophie's trip to Manchester, the royal was seen at Buckingham Palace at a garden party alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh. 

The Duchess looked serene in the dainty 'Fontaine Silk Crepe Dress in Paris Pink' from Suzannah London with the stunning 'Hersilia' hat from Jane Taylor Millinery. 

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Getty
Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

DISCOVER: Royals who aced the 'tennis-core' trend before it was even a thing: From Princess Kate to Queen Camilla 

The look greatly contrasted the look featuring a bright orange Sophie Habsburg handbag worn days later when she went to Oakham to view a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more