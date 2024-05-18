Duchess Sophie dazzles in new cinched look with most unexpected silhouette

Duchess Sophie looked so regal when she made an appearance at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Friday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was seen looking pristine in a brand new look with the most surprising silhouette that was a far cry from her floaty floral tea dresses.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The royal opted for a cropped jacket made from a heavy bottle green fabric with a diamond texture from Suzannah London. Sophie paired the 'Remy' jacket with the matching skirt which featured a nipped-in waistline and a voluminous 50s-style silhouette.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh carried a chic Sophie Habsburg bag

The mother-of-two's bold look with a special vintage quality was accessorised with a pair of nude Prada heels which matched her nude bodysuit which was worn underneath her cropped jacket.

© Getty Sophie's look had a vintage feel

Adding another touch of green to the look was her 'Cleo' clutch in emerald by Sophie Habsburg which was made from a croc print leather - the Duchess' go-to style, and featured a gold chain handle.

To accentuate the dramatic collar on her jacket, Prince Edward's wife wore her blonde hair in a low braided bun. Her makeup was flawless with a touch of glamour added thanks to her fluttery false eyelashes.

© Getty Sophie wore nude Prada heels

What is the Ceremony of the Keys?

The royal was seen with her husband at the Palace of Holyrood. The occasion, the Ceremony of the Keys, marks the start of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. Prince Edward stepped in for his brother King Charles in the role of the Lord High Commissioner to receive the keys from the Lord Provost.

© Getty Prince Edward, known as Prince Edward, Earl of Forfar while in Scotland, was presented with the Ceremony keys

Duchess Sophie's recent looks

Two days before, Sophie was seen switching up her style game once again when she visited The Seashell Trust in Cheadle, Greater Manchester. The royal was spotted wearing a super stylish dazzling white blazer with double-breasted buttons and a figure-skimming fit.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh donned a stylish pair of tweed trousers

The 'Indiana' blazer from Altuzarra was teamed with a pair of heavy tweed wide-leg trousers from Roland Mouret and an unexpected pair of white canvas wedges - the 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrille' from Penelope Chivers.

© Getty Sophie's blazer was double-breasted

It wouldn't be a Duchess Sophie look without a chic coordinating bag. On this occasion, she carried the 'Iside Top Handle Mini Bag in White' style from Valextra.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh rode an adaptive tricycle during her visit to The Seashell Trust

Prior to Sophie's trip to Manchester, the royal was seen at Buckingham Palace at a garden party alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duchess looked serene in the dainty 'Fontaine Silk Crepe Dress in Paris Pink' from Suzannah London with the stunning 'Hersilia' hat from Jane Taylor Millinery.

© Getty Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

The look greatly contrasted the look featuring a bright orange Sophie Habsburg handbag worn days later when she went to Oakham to view a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth.