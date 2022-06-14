Prince Charles greets nieces in the sweetest way at Ascot – see photo The royals were out at Royal Ascot

The royal family have been out in force at Royal Ascot, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne leading the members who arrived.

And when the Prince of Wales met up with his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, he greeted them in the sweetest way. As Charles met with Beatrice, he removed his top hat before kissing her on both cheeks, and he did the same with Zara as well. Meanwhile, Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also removed his top hat in order to greet the heir to the throne.

Beatrice and Zara weren't the only royals that Charles gave a kiss to, as he did the same when he met up with Sophie Wessex, the wife of his brother, Prince Edward.

Members of the royal family typically step out in force for Royal Ascot although the Queen, who suffers from mobility issues and uses a walking stick, did not make an appearance at Tuesday's event.

She did, however, write a message in the official programme.

"After the challenges of recent times, this year's royal meeting provides a long-awaited opportunity for supporters of racing from all over the world to come together for five days of outstanding sport," she penned.

Prince Charles gave a proper greeting to Beatrice

"Once again, it is thrilling that horses from around the globe have travelled to Royal Ascot to compete at the highest level."

The Queen has more than ten horses entered over the five days of the event and, with her Windsor Castle home just a 15-minute drive away, there is still some hope that she will attend during the week.

The royals usually take part in a carriage procession around the racecourse at 2pm before the first race begins and Tuesday's opening day was no different.

Charles also gave a kiss to Sophie Wessex

Over the course of the week, other members of the royal family are expected to make an appearance at the races. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually attend once, with Kate even bringing her mother Carole Middleton one year.

Royal Ascot runs from 14 to 18 June and promises another spell of unparalleled racing from some of the industry's finest horses.

It is also a chance for spectators to don their finest and show off their sartorial elegance and magnificent millinery creations, often taking the lead from the royal family.

