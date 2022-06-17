Shaman Durek Verrett pens heartfelt message to Princess Ingrid for very special reason The Shaman had a special message for the Princess

Princess Martha Louise's new fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett took to social media with a heartfelt message for Princess Ingrid Alexandra who is celebrating her 18th birthday this week, six months after her actual birthday.

Alongside a close-up snap of the young Princess, Durek penned: "Gratulerer med dagen Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Since the day we met, you always made me feel loved and acknowledged in the family.

"Your warm smile across the room at me is always a feeling of grace and kindness. We have the best time together. You are a blessing to Norway to be their future Queen. It is an honour to become your future uncle. I look forward to more times together.

"Last night your speech was elegant and poised with true heart as you are my dear.. love you! I am so happy to be here for your belated Birthday celebrations."



Durek has a close connection with the Princess

On Thursday evening, the Princess gave a speech at the Government Dinner where she also received the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of St. Olav & King Harald’s Royal Family Order in aid of her reaching the epic milestone.

The exciting birthday celebrations will continue on Friday evening with a gala Banquet for the Princess.

Durek Verrett and Princess Martha Louise will be in attendance to celebrate alongside the 18-year-old.

Durek and Martha recently stepped out in West Hollywood

Durek and Martha announced their engagement last Tuesday and just days after the happy occasion, opened up about receiving death threats and the struggles they face as an interracial couple, in a candid video on their Instagram.

Durek explained: "I think a lot of our relationship and why people have such an issue with it, and why people write all this hate and send death threats to us… is because: one, they don't want to see a black man in the royal family because there's never been one in the history of histories in the European royal family so that's a huge thing.



Durek and Martha recorded an Insatgram Live video

"Second, Martha is a female. It's different when a man chooses a woman of colour because he's a man… but for a princess to choose a man of colour, it has never been done in history so it's really tough for people to handle that."

He added: "They don't want the Bridgertons, they want to watch it on TV but they don't want the real Bridgertons, which is us, so they get very upset and angry and say really mean things, but they don't understand that our world can't stay the same, we have to evolve."

