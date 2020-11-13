Princess Martha Louise of Norway's boyfriend reveals plans to propose Looks like there will be a royal wedding in Norway!

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway may soon be walking down the aisle after her boyfriend Shaman Durek revealed his plans to propose.

Shaman admitted that he has already received the blessing of her parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Speaking in an interview with the US edition of Vanity Fair, Shaman revealed he has had a special ring made for the proposal.

Shaman confessed that he had originally planned to pop the question back in February during a trip to Hawaii, but changed his mind after following the death of Princess Märtha Louise’s former husband, Ari Behn, who died by suicide on 25 December 2019.

News of the impending engagement will not be a shock to Princess Märtha Louise, considering she took part in the same interview. However, Shaman revealed he will wait for the right moment to propose.

Princess Martha Louise and Shaman Durek spoke to Vanity Fair

While she made no mention of Shaman's plans to ask for her hand in marriage, Princess Märtha Louise did address the interview on her Instagram on Friday.

She wrote in part: "This has been a long wait. We did this interview for Vanity Fair in the summer of 2019. Well, the first one, I mean. We have, to be honest, had many. Because as the story delayed, there were new themes coming in constantly. And so the piece has evolved over time. With us."

She added: "Being on the path with you @shamandurek makes life full of adventures and intense colours. Evolving moves us into new dimensions. I am glad I have chosen you to evolve with. It’s more fun that way."

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2019

According to Royal Central, Princess Märtha Louise's secretary has issued a clarifying statement to the Norwegian press that there is no official engagement yet and there will be no further comment on the possible plans of marriage.

Princess Martha Louise confirmed her relationship with Shaman Durek in May 2019, nearly three years after her divorce from late husband Ari Behn was finalised.

