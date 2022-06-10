Princess Martha Louise of Norway and fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett reveal they've been the victim of death threats The couple announced their engagement this week

Princess Matha Louise of Norway announced her fabulous engagement to Shaman Durek Verrett on Tuesday, but on Thursday, the couple discussed the struggles they have in their relationship as an interracial couple.

Taking to Instagram with a live video, the newly engaged pair got incredibly candid, and the Princess addressed her naivety about racism. Also in the clip, the pair explained the reality of receiving death threats because of their union.

The mother-of-three said: "I had a big learning curve coming from white privilege. I was so naive I didn't see the nuances, and I think a lot of white people are.

"The small nuances are the worst, when people pull away from you [Durek], or they don't want to sit next to you on the bus or cross the street to not walk towards you and of course all the remarks that are all the time."

Princess Martha and husband-to-be Shaman Durek addressed their fans on Instagram

"I've seen people talking to me really nicely then turning around to Durek and being really horrible, like not touching his hand or not saying hello or saying horrible things to him from being totally nice with me."

This made Martha Louise realise, "wow this is so much worse than I thought it was."

In the video, husband-to-be Durek also addressed the death threats the couple receive.

The pair will make history with their union

He said: "I think a lot of our relationship and why people have such an issue with it, and why people write all this hate and send death threats to us… is because: one, they don't want to see a black man in the royal family because there's never been one in the history of histories in the European royal family so that's a huge thing.

"Second, Martha is a female. It's different when a man chooses a woman of colour because he's a man… but for a princess to choose a man of colour, it has never been done in history so it's really tough for people to handle that.

He added: "They don't want the Bridgertons, they want to watch it on TV but they don't want the real Bridgertons, which is us, so they get really upset and angry and say really mean things, but they don't understand our world can't stay the same, we have to evolve."

Despite the negative comments, the happy couple appeared united and more in love than ever in the video, and fans even got a glimpse of the princess' stunning emerald engagement ring which pays tribute to her family.

The vintage ring was designed by Joy Sangalang Smith of COMMUNION and is estimated to be worth an impressive six figures, according to Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro.

According to People, it is made up of a 3.5 carat ethically sourced emerald from Brazil surrounded by a halo of 19 diamonds.

The four trillion-cut diamonds surrounding the face represent the four elements – earth, air, water and fire – while the 12 other diamonds are reportedly meant to protect the couple against negativity.

The striking central emerald was chosen in dedication to Martha's mother, Queen Sonja, while the three additional diamonds near the band represent the princess' three daughters Maud, 19, Leah, 17, and Emma, 13, whom she shares with her late ex-husband Ari Behn.

