Princess Martha Louise and fiancé Durek Verrett look so in love at Hollywood Pride event The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday

Princess Martha Louise of Norway and new fiancé Durek Verrett could not look happier as they stepped out at the launch of Derek Warburton's new Pride makeup collection in West Hollywood on Friday.

MORE: Princess Martha Louise, 50, announces engagement to Shaman Durek - see breathtaking green ring

The happy couple looked as glamorous as ever as they posed hand in hand at the exciting evening. Martha Louise donned a stunning floor-length beige summer gown which she matched with stylish tinted sunglasses and chic gold sandals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Martha Louise of Norway's fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett opens up about death threats

Durek rocked a black satin suit jacket which was adorned with elegant flower embroidery. He paired the statement piece with a white shirt, black trousers and statement gold trainers.

READ: Princess Martha Louise of Norway's boyfriend reveals plans to propose

SEE: Princess Martha Louise of Norway reunited with boyfriend after six months apart

Captioning photos from the event on his Instagram feed. Durek penned: "Thank you for inviting us to celebrate your launch of your new pride make up collection .

The couple look sensational

"It was good times. Tribe, being supportive to friends helps build a stronger community. What do you think? Love you!"

Pride is an occasion which is close to the couple's hearts as they recently opened up about Durek's homosexuality on Thursday during a candid Instagram Live.

Durek said: "How does she [Martha] feel about my homosexuality? I am who I am.

She loves me for all parts of myself."

Martha is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne

The pair also discussed the trials they faced being in an interracial relationhip which has resulted in them recieving death threats.

Durek explained: "I think a lot of our relationship and why people have such an issue with it, and why people write all this hate and send death threats to us… is because: one, they don't want to see a black man in the royal family because there's never been one in the history of histories in the European royal family so that's a huge thing.

"Second, Martha is a female. It's different when a man chooses a woman of colour because he's a man… but for a princess to choose a man of colour, it has never been done in history so it's really tough for people to handle that."

He added: "They don't want the Bridgertons, they want to watch it on TV but they don't want the real Bridgertons, which is us, so they get very upset and angry and say really mean things, but they don't understand that our world can't stay the same, we have to evolve."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.