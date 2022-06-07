Princess Martha Louise, 50, announces engagement to Shaman Durek - see breathtaking green ring The royal was previously married to Ari Behn

King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has announced she is engaged to Shaman Durek Verrett, and her giant ring is simply stunning.

The 50-year-old royal, who was previously married to Ari Behn, posed for a photo wearing a strapless patterned frock as she gazed into the eyes of her fiance, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket with lace detailing. She rested her hands on his stomach, giving her fans their first look at her vintage ring, complete with a large green gem in the middle surrounded by white diamonds.

Martha wrote in the Instagram caption: "I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with.

"Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man. Thank you to all my friends and family who have stood steadfast by our side and special thanks to @hegecfossum and @stargatemusic for your generosity and making our day truly special. [photo] @babak_golkar and @max_bouchard."

Princess Martha shared a look at her gorgeous engagement ring

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share heartfelt messages to the loved-up couple. "Congratulations, wishing you both and your family all the best," wrote one, while another commented: "A huge congratulations to a beautiful couple!!!"

Martha's parents Herald and Sonja have also sent their congratulations to their eldest child and Durek, who is not expected to get a Norwegian royal title.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2019

"His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen send their most heartfelt congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on the occasion of their engagement, and wish them all the best for the future," they said.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit also shared their own public message. "Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince and Crown Princess and their family extend their warmest congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on the occasion of their engagement. They send their best wishes to the whole family for a happy future," a statement from the royal family continued.

The royal was previously married to the late Ari Behn

The couple confirmed their relationship in May 2019, nearly three years after Martha's divorce from late husband Ari Behn was finalised. Durek admitted in 2020 that he had received the blessing of her parents to propose and had originally planned to pop the question in February during a trip to Hawaii, but changed his mind after following the death of the Princess' former husband, Ari Behn, who died by suicide on 25 December 2019.

Princess Märtha shares three daughters Maud, 19, Leah, 17, and Emma, 13, with her ex-husband and writer Ari Behn, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2017.

