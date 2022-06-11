Princess Martha Louise of Norway and fiancé Shaman Durek enjoy date night after death threats The couple got engaged on Tuesday

Newly engaged couple Princess Martha Louise and Shama Durek Verrett enjoyed a date with friends on Friday after opening up about receiving death threats.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Princess reshared a boomerang from Netflix producer Adi Shankar which showed him, Martha Louise, Durek, and friend Jenny enjoying what appear to be cocktails, in a glorious floral setting.

"We did too," the mother-of-three replied to Adi, who penned: "Had an awesome time hanging with the [flame emoji] couple last night," on the boomerang alongside a red love heart emoji.

He also penned: "Congratulations to Shaman Durek and Princess Martha on their engagement," on his stories.

The happy couple even co-ordinated their outfits!

The evening out came after Martha Louise and Durek opened up to their followers about the struggles of being an interacial couple, including receiving death threats.

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Thursday, Durek explained: "I think a lot of our relationship and why people have such an issue with it, and why people write all this hate and send death threats to us… is because: one, they don't want to see a black man in the royal family because there's never been one in the history of histories in the European royal family so that's a huge thing.



The couple had a candid conversation with their fans

"Second, Martha is a female. It's different when a man chooses a woman of colour because he's a man… but for a princess to choose a man of colour, it has never been done in history so it's really tough for people to handle that."

He added: "They don't want the Bridgertons, they want to watch it on TV but they don't want the real Bridgertons, which is us, so they get very upset and angry and say really mean things, but they don't understand that our world can't stay the same, we have to evolve."

