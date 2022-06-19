Why Prince Edward has double reason to celebrate today The Earl of Wessex is marking two special occasions

Prince Edward will surely have received a few cards on Sunday, as the day marks not one but two special events for his family.

The dad-of-two will no doubt be celebrating Father's Day and it's also the 23rd anniversary of his wedding to Sophie back in 1999.

Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in a low-key ceremony with an intimate guest list and no military involvement.

The couple had been together for six years at that point, having reunited at a charity function in 1993.

They originally met at Capital Radio six years earlier, when Edward was going out with one of Sophie's friends.

Their engagement was announced the January before their wedding.

The couple got married on 19 June 1999

Four years later, the couple welcomed their eldest child, daughter Lady Louise Windsor, now 18, and they also share a son, James, Viscount Severn, who was born on 17 December 2007.

The family clearly enjoy spending time together and always appear in good spirits when photographed at royal events.

Edward and Sophie have taken on more public responsibilities in the last couple of years, representing the Queen at several events in the UK and abroad.

The Prince is a devoted father and husband

Last month, they showcased their natural rapport with young people and each other when they took part in a joint outing at the Agricultural Society's Education Day on the Isle of Wight, where they joined local school children for some Platinum Jubilee-themed pizza making.

Photos shared to the Royal Family's official social media accounts showed Sophie and Edward in their element as they spoke to youngsters while preparing some tasty food.

One very sweet photo showed Edward in an apron as he bent down to talk to a little girl and gently placed his hand on her shoulder, while his proud wife looked on.

