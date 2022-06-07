Prince Edward and Sophie's airplane forced to turn around and head back to UK after 'technical issue' The royals were on their way to Gibraltar

The Earl and the Countess of Wessex's airplane was forced to turn around mid-air and fly back to the UK after experiencing a "technical issue" on Tuesday. Prince Edward and Sophie are visiting Gibraltar for two days from 7 to 9 June but their arrival has been delayed slightly.

The royals were travelling on a scheduled British Airways flight when the aircraft was diverted safely back to the UK. Alternative travel arrangements are being made and their itinerary is being adjusted slightly.

Edward and Sophie are visiting the British Overseas Territory as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Her Majesty's youngest son announced the upcoming visit last month when he presented the Royal Gibraltar Regiment with new colours at Windsor Castle.

The royal family have just spent four days officially marking the Queen's incredible milestone, 70 years on the British throne. Highlights from the Platinum Jubilee weekend saw Edward and Sophie take part in the Trooping the Colour carriage procession with their children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, last Thursday.

The Wessexes attend the service of thanksgiving for the Queen's reign

The Earl and Countess also attended Friday's service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate the Queen's long reign, and were again guests of honour with other members of the royal family at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday night.

Edward and Sophie visited Northern Ireland last week

Edward and Sophie also travelled to Northern Ireland for the day on Saturday, making stops in Belfast and Bangor where they met locals celebrating the Jubilee. Their jam-packed weekend ended with an appearance at the Big Jubilee Lunch in Windsor, where a long table had been set up on The Long Walk for members of the public to sit and dine at.

