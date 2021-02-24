Prince Edward makes rare comment about homeschooling his children The Earl of Wessex opened up in a new interview

Prince Edward has opened up about how he has found being a dad during the coronavirus pandemic, even speaking about how his two children, Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn, have found the homeschooling experience.

Speaking to Sky News, Edward said: "The eldest one, Louise, she had her GCSEs interrupted last year, so we went through that whole pain of just having all of that suddenly taken away and so she sort of struggles a bit with the online learning because she'd much prefer to be with everyone…"

As for James, the Prince revealed that he has found being at home "fantastic".

"My younger one frankly thinks being at home and online is fantastic," the Earl of Wessex continued, before adding that "half term came at just the right time".

"I have to say half term came at just the right time because it was very interesting the frustrations that were beginning to show - and I reckon we weren't the only family to have experienced that."

Edward was speaking to Sky News

The royal added: "I count our blessings that we're lucky where we are."

Edward also remarked that the academic careers of many young people have been "thrown into chaos" by the pandemic and extra-curricular achievements were now more important than ever.

He added that young people "desperately" needed a “sense of achievement” and the feeling they have "really accomplished something".

For more than 30 years the Earl has been involved with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) programme, which gives young people the chance to develop skills and confidence by completing tasks.

Speaking about the importance of extracurricular activities, the 56-year-old continued: "At the end of the day we’re talking about what we can give young people that’s really going to help them in the future… how they are going to be ready for the world.

“And that’s not just about academics."

