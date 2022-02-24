Prince Edward 'honoured' to take over Prince Philip's former special role The Duke of Edinburgh passed away last April

The Earl of Wessex has taken over a prestigious role once held by his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward, 57, has become President of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, it has been announced.

Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021, had previously held the role since 1991 and competed in International Carriage Driving for more than 35 years.

The Earl said of his appointment: "My father was instrumental in helping to develop Royal Windsor into one of the most prestigious horse shows in the world.

"I am honoured to have been invited to become only the fourth President in the Show's history and will do all I can to maintain the Show's reputation throughout the equestrian community and beyond; something my father was passionate about."

Edward and his wife Sophie have been involved with the event, at all levels, and most recently as Royal Vice Presidents. Their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, has also followed in her late grandfather's footsteps with her carriage driving talents.

The Wessexes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021

The Royal Windsor Horse Show, which will be held from 12 to 15 May, takes place in the private grounds of Windsor Castle and this year will stage an additional evening performance over four nights - The Platinum Jubilee Celebration – entitled a "Gallop through History" which will feature over 500 horses, 1,200 participants and an 80-piece orchestra.

Simon Brooks-Ward, Show Director, said: "We are honoured and delighted that His Royal Highness has accepted to be our President. He has always been involved in the event, cares deeply about its future and we know that we will be in good hands."

To find out more about the Royal Windsor Horse Show, or to book tickets, visit www.rwhs.co.uk. Ticket purchasers may also book through the Windsor Information Centre, either by visiting the Centre in person or online at http://tickets.windsor.gov.uk.

