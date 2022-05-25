Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's sweet natural rapport with children gets fans talking The royal couple visited the Isle of Wight

Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, were in high spirits as they headed out on a joint royal outing on Tuesday.

The couple had great fun at the Agricultural Society's Education Day on the Isle of Wight, where they joined local school children for some Platinum Jubilee-themed pizza making.

Photos shared on the Royal Family social media accounts show Sophie and Edward in their element as they spoke to youngsters while showing off their skills in the kitchen.

One very sweet photo shows Edward, dressed in his apron, bending down to talk to a little girl and gently placing his hand on her shoulder, while proud Sophie looks on.

Prince Edward and Sophie helped make pizza during their visit

Another image shows mum-of-two Sophie helping a little boy put the toppings on his pizza dough, while Edward was also photographed trying his hand at stitching bunting together on a sewing machine.

Fabs adored the candid snapshots, with one noting: “Such a lovely couple.” “Just so natural. Great to see them out and about more!” a second shared. Thousands of other showed their support with love hearts and applause emojis.

The royal couple have a very natural rapport with children

Edward and Sophia have been married since 1999 and are proud parents to two children – Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Seven, 14.

They are considered among the most down-to-earth royals despite the fact their public profile has increased in recent years.

Prince Edward and Sophie with their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Seven

It's something they have instilled in their children, who, despite their lineage, are unlikely to ever take on official royal roles.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," Sophie told The Sunday Times in 2020. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Sophie has said Edward is 'very engaged as a father'

The Countess also spoke lovingly about her husband and his role within their family.

"He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those. He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter, he is very engaged as a father."

