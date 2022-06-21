Prince George's secret lockdown activity revealed - and Prince William inspired it

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a new reason to be proud of their eldest son, Prince George. It has been revealed that the eight-year-old royal organised a cake sale during lockdown to raise money for a conservation charity.

Charlie Mayhew, chief executive of Tusk, told GB News that George, who turns nine next month, wrote a "very sweet card about it" telling of his concern for endangered animals in Africa.

"Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa's wildlife," Mr Mayhew revealed.

It's clear that George is following in his father's footsteps, sharing the same passion for animals. Prince William, who is the patron of Tusk and a prominent campaigner on environmental issues, has previously spoken publicly of how he is not willing to look his children in the eye and tell them it was his generation that let wildlife such as elephants and tigers go extinct "on our watch".

"It's heartbreaking to think that by the time my children, George, Charlotte and Louis are in their 20s, elephants, rhinos and tigers might well be extinct in the wild," he said in 2018.

Prince William is passionate about the environment

The 40-year-old royal said of some rhinos he saw on a trip to Africa that they "are so threatened they have more bodyguards than I do". Tusk declined to reveal how much Prince George raised from his cake sale venture.

It's safe to say Prince William's passion for the environment comes from his own father, Prince Charles. To mark his 70th birthday, the green-fingered Prince guest-edited Country Life magazine.

In the magazine, William revealed: "His passion for the environment and the natural world is something I want to repeat in the way I raise George, Charlotte and Louis.

"My father taught me about the natural world around us, from the burns to the trees to the hills," William added. "My father's focus on the environment is something I've looked up to all my life. His unwavering commitment to rural issues and the countryside has been a big inspiration to me and something I am keen to emulate and teach my children about."

