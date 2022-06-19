16 of Prince George's cutest moments with dad Prince William

With Father's Day taking place on Sunday, HELLO! is looking at the sweet bond between Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George.

George's incredible bond with his father has been evident to see since his birth in 2013, whether that's been how the Duke consoled his son following England's defeat in the Euros final last year, or how the duo performed a duet to Sweet Caroline during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

WATCH: Prince William and Prince George perform sweet duet during Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Scroll through for other sweet moments from their relationship...

Prince George Alexander Louis was born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, and he is third in line to the throne after his father William. The new dad looked proud as punch as he introduced his baby son to the world as he and Kate left the hospital on a warm July day.

Little George looked content in his father's arms as the Cambridges arrived for his christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in October 2013.

Kisses from daddy! An eight-month-old George was taken on his first official tour with his parents to Australia in 2014. Photographers captured this special moment between father and son as they visited a zoo in Sydney.

George was spotted smiling at doting dad William during the Cambridges' family outing. The royal tot made a handful of public engagements with his parents during their overseas tour, including a playgroup in Wellington, New Zealand.

George became a big brother for the first time with the birth of Princess Charlotte in May 2015. The toddling almost- two-year-old Prince gestured to be picked up by William as George arrived at the Lindo Wing to meet the family's newest arrival. The Duke kissed his young son on the cheek gave a shy little wave to the waiting media outside the hospital.

At his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015, George was absolutely in awe of the flypast as he enthusiastically pointed out things to his dad on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, while proud mum Kate looked on.

So sweet! George gave his dad a big hug as they attended a children's party during the Cambridges' royal tour of Canada in 2016.

A nervous-looking George was spotted kissing his father's hand as the family arrived in Warsaw, Poland for their royal tour in 2017.

William dropped George off for his very first day at Thomas's School in Battersea in September 2017. Sadly, mum Kate was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness) during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis and was unable to accompany her son. But the Duke made sure to quash any of his son's nerves as he held his hand and chatted to him upon arrival at the school gates.

An exciting day for the young Cambridges as they went to meet their baby brother, Prince Louis, for the first time following his birth in April 2018. William held George and Charlotte's hands as they arrived at the Lindo Wing.

William and George looked absolutely ecstatic as England saw a 2-0 victory against Germany, taking the team through to the quarter-finals in Rome, during the Euros 2020. It was a huge occasion for the young royal, being his first England match.

And it's not just football where the father and son have bonded, as William helpfully explained the rules of rugby to his young son when they headed to Twickenham to watch England play Wales.

William is also there for his son during the less joyous times, with the Duke consoling his young son after they attended a service of thanksgiving that was in honour of Prince Philip who passed away in 2021. William also held George's hand as they entered Westminster Abbey.

William and George had plenty of moments together during the Platinum Jubilee, including this sweet moment from the Trooping the Colour where they cheekily pulled faces at one another.

One of the highlights from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations was when William and George were spotted performing a duet together as Rod Stewart performed Sweet Caroline.

And during the final day of celebrations George got very excited during the whole spectacle as he pointed out key moments to his father.

